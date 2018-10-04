Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

LOWER BURRELL (KDKA) – Police in Lower Burrell filed additional charges against a man who killed a woman who was in the back of his truck when he was driving drunk.

49-year-old Michele Kerr began the night of Oct. 6, 2017, with drinks but ended it with a domestic argument and Kerr’s death at the intersection of Wild Life Lodge Road and State Route 56 in Lower Burrell.

According to investigators, James Jenniches was drunk behind the wheel of his Chevy S-10 pickup truck, when after getting into an argument, drove away from the American Legion in Lower Burrell.

Michele Kerr jumped on to the back of the truck only to fall off it as Jenniches sped away. Injuries from the fall killed the mother of three.

Jenniches was arrested and charged with DUI.

Today Lower Burrell Police added homicide while driving under the influence to the list of charges against Jenniches.

Court records show that while he stayed to pull the victim off the road, when police arrived Jenniches refused to take a field sobriety or blood test. Eventually, a blood test was done showing that he was intoxicated.

Turns out this was not the first DUI for Jenniches.

Records show that Jenniches has not had a valid PA drivers license since Aug. 1991 and was convicted two times for DUI.

Jenniches drivers license was actually suspended by the state until the year 2025.

Initially freed after the fatal accident, Jenniches is now being held in the Westmoreland County jail with the new homicide by DUI charges. Jenniches is being held with a $30,000 straight cash bond.