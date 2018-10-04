Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – PennDOT is out with a new tool that can help drivers.

They have launched a bridge conditions map, which shows what condition bridges are in and if they’re under construction.

“Our roadways receive a lot of attention, but the safety of our bridges is also crucial to keeping goods and people moving in our communities,” PennDOT Secretary Leslie S. Richards said. “We have many, very old bridges and we are doing everything we can to replace bridges when needed, while maintaining and preserving others to extend their useful life.”

PennDOT says since 2015, more than 2,000 state-maintained bridges have been restored.

There are more than 25,000 state-maintained bridges in Pennsylvania, which is the third-highest number in the nation.