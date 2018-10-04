Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A Columbus Day parade in Pittsburgh’s Little Italy has been a tradition for more than 30 years. However, there will be no parade this year.

This year’s parade was supposed to take place this weekend, but it was canceled after its longtime organizer, Hank Bloom, died.

The parade featured local marching bands and Italian groups.

Guy Costa, Pittsburgh’s chief operations officer, says he hopes the parade will return in some form next year.

He says talks for next year’s parade are already taking place.

“We’re already in discussions on Columbus Day weekend,” Costa said.

Costa said it takes a lot of time and money to organize a parade so he’s also considering having the Columbus Day Parade every other year instead.

He says less and less people have been coming to the parade, too.

The Columbus Day Parade has been in Bloomfield over the years. However, Costa said there’s also talk it could move Downtown.