PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 16-year-old boy is fighting for his life after he and a classmate were stabbed Thursday morning on their way to school in North Philadelphia.

It happened on the 3200 block of North Broad Street, just after 7 a.m. The boys were on their way to Randolph Technical High School when they were attacked.

Police say a 15-year-old boy was stabbed in the left arm and left leg. A 16-year-old boy was stabbed in the abdomen and is in critical condition.

The boys are being treated at Temple University Hospital.

Police aren’t saying much about the stabbing, but several students told CBS3 that two girls were fighting on a bus that spilled outside. The two boys tried to intervene, but that’s when the father of one of the girls stepped in, took out a knife, and stabbed the boys.

“The man thought the boys were hitting on the girls, on his daughter, so he was trying to protect — he didn’t know,” said student Angel Foreman. “But the boys were really trying to get them to stop fighting.”

An eyewitness says it was a very bloody scene just outside of the Broad Street Line.

“It’s a shame that it had to come down to that, whatever it was over. It was pretty much a tough situation this morning,” said one man.

No arrests have been made.