PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The University of Pittsburgh has suspended fraternity Phi Delta Theta while police investigate reports of hazing.

A Pitt spokesperson said it first learned of the allegation against Phi Delta Theta last weekend when a member of the university community reported concerning activities to Student Affairs and staff.

It allegedly happened during activities held off-campus.

Students said they are glad to hear that Pitt is taking this seriously until details in the investigation come out.

“I do think it’s good they’re cracking down on hazing in terms of trying to maintain a positive learning environment and positive social environment all together,” said Pitt senior Kasey Busko.

“I’m glad the university suspended them if there’s actually hazing going on because that’s not okay in any sense,” said Pitt senior Amanda Bressler.

Pitt officials said Student Affairs staff have communicated with all the students affected by this and are providing support and services to those that may need it. The university said this should be a reminder of how crucial reporting is in combating hazing or any other unacceptable conduct in the Pitt community.

“It’s one thing to bring people in and acclimate them to a club or social group, but when it becomes detrimental to someone’s mental health or day-to-day lives, that needs to stop,” said Busko.