GREENSBURG (KDKA) — The Donegal office of Dr. Milad Shaker is a popular and busy place — and one under investigation.

This week, the U.S. Attorney General’s office in Pittsburgh announced shocking allegations against the 49-year-old doctor who runs it.

A federal grand jury released a 54-count indictment against Shaker, who has three urgent care facilities in Westmoreland County.

Officials claim Shaker provided Vicodin, Percocet, Tramadol and other drugs to two patients identified in the indictment in exchange for sexual favors.

Federal investigators allege Shaker’s pills-for-sex scheme spanned a three-year period. The indictment also claims Shaker filed fraudulent claims to various insurance companies to cover unlawfully prescribed controlled substances.

KDKA-TV News stopped by Shaker’s Greensburg home, but no one answered the door.

Shaker is free awaiting federal arraignment. If found guilty, Shaker could face millions of dollars in fines and potentially decades behind bars.