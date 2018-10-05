Ryan Mayer

One quarter of the NFL season is behind us (for most teams), and trends have begun to establish themselves with respect to both sides of the ball. First off, it’s been an historic year for offenses, with teams lighting up the scoreboard and raining passes all across the country.

Some numbers from first quarter of the NFL season: *3,030 points scored is most through Week 4 in NFL history (2,986, 2012) *344 touchdowns are most through Week 4 in NFL history (332, 2015) *228 touchdown passes are most through Week 4 in NFL history (205, 2013). — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 2, 2018

Secondly, despite the prolific offenses, certain defenses have proven to be fantasy killers against various positions. Looking at CBSSports.com’s stats, there are certain defenses you likely want to avoid if you can when setting your lineup each week. For example, if your QB is going against the Jaguars (duh) or Ravens then you might want to sit them as those teams are in the top five in fewest passing yards given up and the top five of points allowed.

For running backs, the Eagles, Bears and Saints all sit in the Top 5 so you may want to look elsewhere if one of your starters is playing them. The Redskins, by the way, are at or near the top in all of those categories though, granted, they’ve only played three games. So, heading into Week 5, who do our CBSSports.com experts Dave Richard and Heath Cummings think have the best and worst matchups this week? Well, you can find out below and watch the video at the top of the page for their explanations.

Dave Richard

Start

QB: Matt Stafford, Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers, Proj. Fantasy Points: 22.9

WR: Calvin Ridley, Atlanta Falcons @ Pittsburgh Steelers, Proj. Fantasy Points: 13.4

Sit

RB: Lamar Miller, Houston Texans vs. Dallas Cowboys, Proj. Fantasy Points: 6.8

TE: David Njoku, Cleveland Browns vs. Baltimore Ravens, Proj. Fantasy Points: 6.8

Heath Cummings

Start

RB: T.J. Yeldon, Jacksonville Jaguars @ Kansas City Chiefs, Proj. Fantasy Points: 16.8

TE: Vance McDonald, Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Atlanta Falcons, Proj. Fantasy Points: 11.0

Sit

QB: Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks vs. Los Angeles Rams, Proj. Fantasy Points: 18.5

WR: Larry Fitzgerald, Arizona Cardinals @ San Francisco 49ers, Proj. Fantasy Points: 13.1