PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) — It doesn’t get any bigger than high school football in Western Pennsylvania.
Abraham Lincoln 6, Mastbaum 0
Academy Park 52, Chichester 39
Aliquippa 54, Yough 20
Allderdice def. Carrick, forfeit
Annville-Cleona 54, Pequea Valley 18
Archbishop Carroll 32, Neumann-Goretti 26
Avonworth 30, Seton-LaSalle 13
Bald Eagle Area 30, Huntingdon 7
Baldwin 29, West Allegheny 26
Beaver Area 51, Ambridge 0
Beaver Falls 41, Keystone Oaks 21
Belle Vernon 54, Trinity 0
Bellwood-Antis 49, West Branch 0
Benjamin Franklin 28, West Philadelphia 8
Bentworth 42, Avella 15
Berks Catholic 63, Kutztown 0
Berlin-Brothersvalley 49, Meyersdale 46
Berwick 28, Hazleton Area 21
Bethel Park 49, Chartiers Valley 21
Bethlehem Freedom 35, Easton 7
Big Spring 26, Greencastle Antrim 22
Biglerville 28, York County Tech 0
Bishop McCort 25, Penn Cambria 13
Blackhawk 42, New Castle 17
Bloomsburg 27, Warrior Run 22
Bradford 34, Punxsutawney 14
Bristol 47, Valley Forge Military 6
Brockway 31, Moniteau 12
Brookville 63, St. Marys 32
Burgettstown 42, Carlynton 7
Burrell 35, Mount Pleasant 7
California 24, West Greene 14
Cambria Heights 65, Greater Johnstown 35
Canton 39, Sayre Area 7
Cardinal O’Hara 27, Lansdale Catholic 9
Cedar Cliff 48, Hershey 7
Cedar Crest 45, Penn Manor 7
Central Columbia 48, South Williamsport 27
Central Dauphin 49, Altoona 7
Central Martinsburg 24, Bishop Carroll 14
Central York 58, Spring Grove 7
Chambersburg 26, Central Dauphin East 20
Charleroi 56, Southmoreland 27
Cheltenham 28, Plymouth-Whitemarsh 14
Chestnut Ridge 37, Bedford 14
Clairton 45, Imani Christian Academy 18
Clearfield 35, Tyrone 7
Coatesville 42, Downingtown West 14
Cocalico 49, Conestoga Valley 14
Cornell 40, Bishop Canevin 6
Coudersport 47, Otto-Eldred 6
Council Rock South 54, Bensalem 14
Crestwood 35, Tunkhannock 20
Cumberland Valley 35, Carlisle 14
Curwensville 37, Redbank Valley 21
Dallas 35, Nanticoke Area 0
Dallastown Area 45, New Oxford 14
Danville 52, Montoursville 26
Delone 17, Bermudian Springs 7
Derry 53, Uniontown 20
Dover 34, York Suburban 12
Downingtown East 53, West Chester Henderson 13
Dunmore 62, Montrose 19
ELCO 39, Donegal 33, OT
East Allegheny 37, Bethlehem Center 20
East Pennsboro 48, Camp Hill Trinity 6
Elizabethtown 65, Garden Spot 28
Elk County Catholic 26, Clarion-Limestone 16
Ellwood City 42, Shenango 14
Ephrata 28, Columbia 26
Episcopal Academy 13, Salesianum, Del. 7
Erie Cathedral Prep 45, Erie McDowell 6
Everett 35, Mount Union 31
Exeter 51, Reading 14
Fairview 40, Corry 20
Farrell 76, Cochranton 12
Forest Hills 49, Central Cambria 6
Fort Leboeuf 18, Dubois 10
Fox Chapel 45, Connellsville 15
Franklin 21, Maplewood 17
Frederick, Md. 61, James Buchanan 47
Freedom 16, New Brighton 14
FAN GAME OF THE WEEK: Freeport 14, Deer Lakes 10
Garnet Valley 49, Lower Merion 21
STEELERS GAME OF THE WEEK: Gateway 63, Franklin Regional 3
General McLane 55, Warren 13
Gettysburg 45, Kennard-Dale 7
Girard 47, North East 34
Governor Mifflin 49, Daniel Boone 0
Great Valley 49, Sun Valley 41
Greensburg Central Catholic 43, Mapletown 6
Greenville 29, Seneca 0
Grove City 42, Sharon 9
Halifax 31, Susquenita 6
Hanover Area 37, Northwest Area 36
Harbor Creek 38, Titusville 12
Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 56, Lower Dauphin 7
Harry S. Truman 29, Pennsbury 24
Haverford 70, Penncrest 7
Hickory 23, Westinghouse 22
Hollidaysburg 56, Central Mountain 12
Homer-Center 43, Saltsburg 27
Jeannette 28, Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 13
Jenkintown 7, Morrisville 6
Jim Thorpe 14, Blue Mountain 0
Juniata Valley 27, Claysburg-Kimmel 20
Karns City 43, Kane Area 7
LaSalle 55, Father Judge 20
Lake-Lehman 48, Holy Redeemer 0
Lancaster Catholic 43, Octorara 0
Laurel 48, Union Area 13
Laurel Highlands 53, Ringgold 13
Lebanon 56, Northern Lebanon 18
Leechburg 21, Frazier 14
Lewisburg 42, Shikellamy 21
Ligonier Valley 49, Marion Center 26
Littlestown 43, Hanover 3
Loyalsock 24, Mifflinburg 14
Malvern Prep 35, Avon Grove 7
Manheim Central 43, Lampeter-Strasburg 7
Manheim Township 28, Warwick 20
Manheim Township 28, Warwick, N.Y. 20
Marian Catholic 30, Panther Valley 6
Marple Newtown 35, Conestoga 21
Mars 42, North Hills 14
McGuffey 34, Brownsville 9
McKeesport 51, Indiana 7
Mechanicsburg 21, Red Land 0
Mercer 28, Saegertown 0
Mercyhurst Prep 42, Union City 12
Mifflin County 33, Waynesboro 27
Minersville 26, Mahanoy Area 14
Mohawk 34, Elwood City Riverside 18
Monessen 46, Chartiers-Houston 12
Montgomery 15, Muncy 14
Montour 48, Highlands 33
Moshannon Valley 48, Glendale 32
Mount Carmel 48, Hughesville 0
Nazareth Area 26, Bethlehem Liberty 13
Neshaminy 33, William Tennent 0
Neshannock 40, Fort Cherry 14
Newport 20, Line Mountain 13
North Allegheny 55, Butler 3
North Penn 29, Souderton 27
North Penn-Mansfield 54, Wilkes-Barre GAR 14
Northeastern 38, South Western 16
Northern Bedford 40, Williamsburg 8
Northern Cambria 39, Blairsville 8
Northern Lehigh 27, Salisbury 13
Northern York 41, Susquehannock 14
Northwestern 11, Lakeview 3
Oil City 58, Meadville 8
Old Forge 28, Lackawanna Trail 21
Owen J Roberts 25, Norristown 12
Palisades 51, Bangor 13
Palmerton 59, Catasauqua 14
Palmyra 47, Boiling Springs 7
Parkland 49, Whitehall 21
Peddie, N.J. 50, The Hill School 7
Penn Hills 34, Hampton 3
Penn Wood 50, Interboro 29
Penn-Trafford 27, Greater Latrobe 7
Pennridge 21, Central Bucks South 7
Penns Manor 42, Purchase Line 36, 4OT
Penns Valley 42, Bellefonte 27
Perkiomen Valley 19, Methacton 8
Peters Township 33, Moon 21
Philadelphia West Catholic 41, Philadelphia Bishop McDevitt 0
Philipsburg-Osceola 49, Vincentian Academy 0
Pine-Richland 38, Canon-McMillan 7
Pittsburgh Central Catholic 35, Norwin 16
Pittsburgh North Catholic 27, Elizabeth Forward 0
Pleasant Valley 21, East Stroudsburg North 18
Plum 45, Albert Gallatin 7
Pocono Mountain East 10, Allentown Allen 9
Pocono Mountain West 41, Allentown Dieruff 14
Portage Area 20, Conemaugh Township 17, OT
Pottsgrove 51, Upper Perkiomen 0
Pottsville 21, Lehighton 13
Pottsville Nativity 9, Midd-West 8
Quaker Valley 46, Waynesburg Central 14
Radnor 35, Springfield Delco 23
Red Lion 21, York 20
Reynolds 6, Eisenhower 0
Ridgway/Johnsonburg 28, Clarion 15
Ridley 42, Strath Haven 21
Riverside 21, Mid Valley 6
Riverview 19, Jefferson-Morgan 8
Rochester 32, Sto-Rox 12
Roxborough 42, Fels 0
Saucon Valley 49, Wilson 14
Schuylkill Haven 51, Shenandoah Valley 0
Scranton Prep 35, Honesdale 7
Seneca Valley 18, Hempfield Area 0
Shade 40, North Star 20
Shaler 34, Armstrong 31
Shamokin 44, Selinsgrove 8
Sharpsville 32, Conneaut, Ohio 28
Shippensburg 34, West Perry 21
Slippery Rock 42, Conneaut Area 20
Smethport 56, Cameron County 6
Solanco 64, Lancaster McCaskey 10
South Fayette 35, Knoch 14
South Park 21, Hopewell 17
South Philadelphia 42, Overbrook 16
South Side 43, South Allegheny 0
Southern Columbia 62, Jersey Shore 7
Southern Lehigh 45, Northwestern Lehigh 21
Spring-Ford 66, Boyertown 31
Springside Chestnut Hill 42, Springfield Montco 0
St. Joseph’s Prep 48, Philadelphia Roman Catholic 7
Steel Valley 49, Western Beaver 14
Stroudsburg 34, Northampton 26
Susquehanna Township 19, Conrad Weiser 6
Tamaqua 26, North Schuylkill 14
Thomas Jefferson 45, Central Valley 6
Towanda 20, Athens 18
Tri-Valley 63, Millersburg 34
Troy 10, Wyalusing 8
Tussey Mountain 28, Southern Huntingdon 21
Twin Valley 38, Muhlenberg 17
Unionville 10, Kennett 7
United 38, West Shamokin 36
Upper Darby 47, Harriton 0
Upper Dauphin 21, Juniata 0
Upper Dublin 14, Quakertown 13
Upper Merion 26, Pottstown 13
Upper Moreland 25, Wissahickon 15
GAME OF THE WEEK: Upper St. Clair 28, Mount Lebanon 7
Valley 28, Apollo-Ridge 16
Valley View 20, Western Wayne 10
Wallenpaupack 20, North Pocono 19
Warren Howland, Ohio 24, Perry Traditional Academy 6
Washington 66, Carmichaels 0
Wellsboro 20, Milton 14
West Chester East 28, Bishop Shanahan 10
West Chester Rustin 49, Oxford 13
West Lawn Wilson 26, Hempfield 16
West Middlesex 28, Cambridge Springs 0
West Mifflin 42, Greensburg Salem 28
West Scranton 6, Scranton 0
West York 34, Eastern York 33
Williams Valley 21, Pine Grove 14, OT
Williamsport 36, Pittston Area 33
Wilmington 52, Iroquois 6
Windber 28, Conemaugh Valley 26
Woodland Hills 47, Kiski Area 0
Wyoming Area 45, Wilkes-Barre Meyers 6
Wyoming Valley West 28, Wilkes-Barre Coughlin 14
York Catholic 41, Fairfield 10
