PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) — It doesn't get any bigger than high school football in Western Pennsylvania.

Abraham Lincoln 6, Mastbaum 0

Academy Park 52, Chichester 39

Aliquippa 54, Yough 20

Allderdice def. Carrick, forfeit

Annville-Cleona 54, Pequea Valley 18

Archbishop Carroll 32, Neumann-Goretti 26

Avonworth 30, Seton-LaSalle 13

Bald Eagle Area 30, Huntingdon 7

Baldwin 29, West Allegheny 26

Beaver Area 51, Ambridge 0

Beaver Falls 41, Keystone Oaks 21

Belle Vernon 54, Trinity 0

Bellwood-Antis 49, West Branch 0

Benjamin Franklin 28, West Philadelphia 8

Bentworth 42, Avella 15

Berks Catholic 63, Kutztown 0

Berlin-Brothersvalley 49, Meyersdale 46

Berwick 28, Hazleton Area 21

Bethel Park 49, Chartiers Valley 21

Bethlehem Freedom 35, Easton 7

Big Spring 26, Greencastle Antrim 22

Biglerville 28, York County Tech 0

Bishop McCort 25, Penn Cambria 13

Blackhawk 42, New Castle 17

Bloomsburg 27, Warrior Run 22

Bradford 34, Punxsutawney 14

Bristol 47, Valley Forge Military 6

Brockway 31, Moniteau 12

Brookville 63, St. Marys 32

Burgettstown 42, Carlynton 7

Burrell 35, Mount Pleasant 7

California 24, West Greene 14

Cambria Heights 65, Greater Johnstown 35

Canton 39, Sayre Area 7

Cardinal O’Hara 27, Lansdale Catholic 9

Cedar Cliff 48, Hershey 7

Cedar Crest 45, Penn Manor 7

Central Columbia 48, South Williamsport 27

Central Dauphin 49, Altoona 7

Central Martinsburg 24, Bishop Carroll 14

Central York 58, Spring Grove 7

Chambersburg 26, Central Dauphin East 20

Charleroi 56, Southmoreland 27

Cheltenham 28, Plymouth-Whitemarsh 14

Chestnut Ridge 37, Bedford 14

Clairton 45, Imani Christian Academy 18

Clearfield 35, Tyrone 7

Coatesville 42, Downingtown West 14

Cocalico 49, Conestoga Valley 14

Cornell 40, Bishop Canevin 6

Coudersport 47, Otto-Eldred 6

Council Rock South 54, Bensalem 14

Crestwood 35, Tunkhannock 20

Cumberland Valley 35, Carlisle 14

Curwensville 37, Redbank Valley 21

Dallas 35, Nanticoke Area 0

Dallastown Area 45, New Oxford 14

Danville 52, Montoursville 26

Delone 17, Bermudian Springs 7

Derry 53, Uniontown 20

Dover 34, York Suburban 12

Downingtown East 53, West Chester Henderson 13

Dunmore 62, Montrose 19

ELCO 39, Donegal 33, OT

East Allegheny 37, Bethlehem Center 20

East Pennsboro 48, Camp Hill Trinity 6

Elizabethtown 65, Garden Spot 28

Elk County Catholic 26, Clarion-Limestone 16

Ellwood City 42, Shenango 14

Ephrata 28, Columbia 26

Episcopal Academy 13, Salesianum, Del. 7

Erie Cathedral Prep 45, Erie McDowell 6

Everett 35, Mount Union 31

Exeter 51, Reading 14

Fairview 40, Corry 20

Farrell 76, Cochranton 12

Forest Hills 49, Central Cambria 6

Fort Leboeuf 18, Dubois 10

Fox Chapel 45, Connellsville 15

Franklin 21, Maplewood 17

Frederick, Md. 61, James Buchanan 47

Freedom 16, New Brighton 14

FAN GAME OF THE WEEK: Freeport 14, Deer Lakes 10

Garnet Valley 49, Lower Merion 21

STEELERS GAME OF THE WEEK: Gateway 63, Franklin Regional 3

General McLane 55, Warren 13

Gettysburg 45, Kennard-Dale 7

Girard 47, North East 34

Governor Mifflin 49, Daniel Boone 0

Great Valley 49, Sun Valley 41

Greensburg Central Catholic 43, Mapletown 6

Greenville 29, Seneca 0

Grove City 42, Sharon 9

Halifax 31, Susquenita 6

Hanover Area 37, Northwest Area 36

Harbor Creek 38, Titusville 12

Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 56, Lower Dauphin 7

Harry S. Truman 29, Pennsbury 24

Haverford 70, Penncrest 7

Hickory 23, Westinghouse 22

Hollidaysburg 56, Central Mountain 12

Homer-Center 43, Saltsburg 27

Jeannette 28, Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 13

Jenkintown 7, Morrisville 6

Jim Thorpe 14, Blue Mountain 0

Juniata Valley 27, Claysburg-Kimmel 20

Karns City 43, Kane Area 7

LaSalle 55, Father Judge 20

Lake-Lehman 48, Holy Redeemer 0

Lancaster Catholic 43, Octorara 0

Laurel 48, Union Area 13

Laurel Highlands 53, Ringgold 13

Lebanon 56, Northern Lebanon 18

Leechburg 21, Frazier 14

Lewisburg 42, Shikellamy 21

Ligonier Valley 49, Marion Center 26

Littlestown 43, Hanover 3

Loyalsock 24, Mifflinburg 14

Malvern Prep 35, Avon Grove 7

Manheim Central 43, Lampeter-Strasburg 7

Manheim Township 28, Warwick 20

Marian Catholic 30, Panther Valley 6

Marple Newtown 35, Conestoga 21

Mars 42, North Hills 14

McGuffey 34, Brownsville 9

McKeesport 51, Indiana 7

Mechanicsburg 21, Red Land 0

Mercer 28, Saegertown 0

Mercyhurst Prep 42, Union City 12

Mifflin County 33, Waynesboro 27

Minersville 26, Mahanoy Area 14

Mohawk 34, Elwood City Riverside 18

Monessen 46, Chartiers-Houston 12

Montgomery 15, Muncy 14

Montour 48, Highlands 33

Moshannon Valley 48, Glendale 32

Mount Carmel 48, Hughesville 0

Nazareth Area 26, Bethlehem Liberty 13

Neshaminy 33, William Tennent 0

Neshannock 40, Fort Cherry 14

Newport 20, Line Mountain 13

North Allegheny 55, Butler 3

North Penn 29, Souderton 27

North Penn-Mansfield 54, Wilkes-Barre GAR 14

Northeastern 38, South Western 16

Northern Bedford 40, Williamsburg 8

Northern Cambria 39, Blairsville 8

Northern Lehigh 27, Salisbury 13

Northern York 41, Susquehannock 14

Northwestern 11, Lakeview 3

Oil City 58, Meadville 8

Old Forge 28, Lackawanna Trail 21

Owen J Roberts 25, Norristown 12

Palisades 51, Bangor 13

Palmerton 59, Catasauqua 14

Palmyra 47, Boiling Springs 7

Parkland 49, Whitehall 21

Peddie, N.J. 50, The Hill School 7

Penn Hills 34, Hampton 3

Penn Wood 50, Interboro 29

Penn-Trafford 27, Greater Latrobe 7

Pennridge 21, Central Bucks South 7

Penns Manor 42, Purchase Line 36, 4OT

Penns Valley 42, Bellefonte 27

Perkiomen Valley 19, Methacton 8

Peters Township 33, Moon 21

Philadelphia West Catholic 41, Philadelphia Bishop McDevitt 0

Philipsburg-Osceola 49, Vincentian Academy 0

Pine-Richland 38, Canon-McMillan 7

Pittsburgh Central Catholic 35, Norwin 16

Pittsburgh North Catholic 27, Elizabeth Forward 0

Pleasant Valley 21, East Stroudsburg North 18

Plum 45, Albert Gallatin 7

Pocono Mountain East 10, Allentown Allen 9

Pocono Mountain West 41, Allentown Dieruff 14

Portage Area 20, Conemaugh Township 17, OT

Pottsgrove 51, Upper Perkiomen 0

Pottsville 21, Lehighton 13

Pottsville Nativity 9, Midd-West 8

Quaker Valley 46, Waynesburg Central 14

Radnor 35, Springfield Delco 23

Red Lion 21, York 20

Reynolds 6, Eisenhower 0

Ridgway/Johnsonburg 28, Clarion 15

Ridley 42, Strath Haven 21

Riverside 21, Mid Valley 6

Riverview 19, Jefferson-Morgan 8

Rochester 32, Sto-Rox 12

Roxborough 42, Fels 0

Saucon Valley 49, Wilson 14

Schuylkill Haven 51, Shenandoah Valley 0

Scranton Prep 35, Honesdale 7

Seneca Valley 18, Hempfield Area 0

Shade 40, North Star 20

Shaler 34, Armstrong 31

Shamokin 44, Selinsgrove 8

Sharpsville 32, Conneaut, Ohio 28

Shippensburg 34, West Perry 21

Slippery Rock 42, Conneaut Area 20

Smethport 56, Cameron County 6

Solanco 64, Lancaster McCaskey 10

South Fayette 35, Knoch 14

South Park 21, Hopewell 17

South Philadelphia 42, Overbrook 16

South Side 43, South Allegheny 0

Southern Columbia 62, Jersey Shore 7

Southern Lehigh 45, Northwestern Lehigh 21

Spring-Ford 66, Boyertown 31

Springside Chestnut Hill 42, Springfield Montco 0

St. Joseph’s Prep 48, Philadelphia Roman Catholic 7

Steel Valley 49, Western Beaver 14

Stroudsburg 34, Northampton 26

Susquehanna Township 19, Conrad Weiser 6

Tamaqua 26, North Schuylkill 14

Thomas Jefferson 45, Central Valley 6

Towanda 20, Athens 18

Tri-Valley 63, Millersburg 34

Troy 10, Wyalusing 8

Tussey Mountain 28, Southern Huntingdon 21

Twin Valley 38, Muhlenberg 17

Unionville 10, Kennett 7

United 38, West Shamokin 36

Upper Darby 47, Harriton 0

Upper Dauphin 21, Juniata 0

Upper Dublin 14, Quakertown 13

Upper Merion 26, Pottstown 13

Upper Moreland 25, Wissahickon 15

GAME OF THE WEEK: Upper St. Clair 28, Mount Lebanon 7

Valley 28, Apollo-Ridge 16

Valley View 20, Western Wayne 10

Wallenpaupack 20, North Pocono 19

Warren Howland, Ohio 24, Perry Traditional Academy 6

Washington 66, Carmichaels 0

Wellsboro 20, Milton 14

West Chester East 28, Bishop Shanahan 10

West Chester Rustin 49, Oxford 13

West Lawn Wilson 26, Hempfield 16

West Middlesex 28, Cambridge Springs 0

West Mifflin 42, Greensburg Salem 28

West Scranton 6, Scranton 0

West York 34, Eastern York 33

Williams Valley 21, Pine Grove 14, OT

Williamsport 36, Pittston Area 33

Wilmington 52, Iroquois 6

Windber 28, Conemaugh Valley 26

Woodland Hills 47, Kiski Area 0

Wyoming Area 45, Wilkes-Barre Meyers 6

Wyoming Valley West 28, Wilkes-Barre Coughlin 14

York Catholic 41, Fairfield 10

