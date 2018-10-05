Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

NORTH SIDE (KDKA) — There was a chaotic chase on Pittsburgh’s North Side on Friday after police tried to stop a stolen vehicle.

Neighbors didn’t want to talk on camera, but they admitted it was scary when police officers and SWAT team members with weapons drawn ordered them to get back into their homes.

It was all because two 18-year-old men led police on a foot chase through the neighborhood after they abandoned a stolen car.

Police spotted the suspects earlier in the stolen vehicle.

“Officers observed a stolen vehicle in the Marshall-Shadeland area. They followed the vehicle for a period of time, and the vehicle then took off,” Alicia George, with Pittsburgh Public Safety, said.

With police in pursuit, they drove down California Avenue to Brighton Road in what police are calling a slow pursuit. Police say during the chase, they crashed into a sheriff’s department vehicle.

“As the actor was trying to flee police, they struck a sheriff’s vehicle along the way. The sheriff’s vehicle was occupied. That officer is in good condition and being evaluated,” George said.

When the suspects turned from Brighton Road onto North Avenue, they got stuck in traffic near Allegheny General Hospital. That’s when they jumped out of the stolen car and ran away on foot.

SWAT team members were called to the neighborhood, but neither of the suspects got far. One of them was caught on Tripoli Street. The other was arrested around Maravia Way.

The suspects names’ have not been released. Police have not released the charges they’ll be facing. They are currently locked up in the Allegheny County Jail.