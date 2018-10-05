Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

NORTH STRABANE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – A landslide is threatening more homes in North Strabane Township.

The township has been dealing with the slide in the Majestic Hills housing plan since June.

On Thursday, the slide near Oakwood Lane forced crews to close one lane of the road indefinitely.

Three homes were condemned after a slide in June.

Structural engineers were on the scene overnight looking at the homes near that slide.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details