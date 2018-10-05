PITTSBURGH (HOODLINE) — Need more bubble tea in your life?

1. Banh Mi & Ti

Topping the list is Banh Mi & Ti. The Vietnamese restaurant specializes in banh mi sandwiches and bubble tea. Choose from green, black or oolong tea, pick a flavor from strawberry milk to kumquat and lemon, then finish off your drink with a topping. Possibilities include regular boba, passion fruit boba, red beans, caramel pudding and more.

Located at 4502 Butler St. in Central Lawrenceville, it is the highest-rated spot for bubble tea in Pittsburgh, boasting 4.5 stars out of 211 reviews on Yelp.

2. Fuku Tea

Next up is Oakland’s Fuku Tea, situated at 3800 Forbes Ave. It serves both hot and bubble tea. Once again, the latter comes the way you like it: jasmine green or black tea, choice of flavor (lychee, coconut, peppermint, etc.), milk or not, and toppings. Food items are limited to treats like cookies, mousse and red bean cake. With 4.5 stars out of 136 reviews on Yelp, the tea shop has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Chick’n Bubbly

Finally, there’s Oakland’s Chick’n Bubbly, located at 117 Oakland Ave. It offers various flavors of milk tea, green tea, smoothies and slushies, which can be topped off with tapioca pearls, jelly in flavors like pineapple and lychee, and popping boba. You could order your tea to go along with Korean-style fried chicken, sweet potato fries or a handful of other food items. Chick’n Bubbly is another top choice in Pittsburgh, with Yelpers giving it four stars out of 128 reviews.