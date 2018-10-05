Filed Under:Camel, Local TV, Pittsburgh, PPG Paints Arena, Shrine Circus

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police say they have concluded their investigation into an incident involving a loose camel that injured several children during the Shrine Circus’s stop at PPG Paints Arena in September.

At the time, witnesses reported that someone threw a shovel, used to clean up after the animals, at the camel’s feet, spooking it and causing it to start bucking while children were on its back.

Six children and one adult were injured.

Watch —

 

Police interviewed witnesses and victims and reviewed video to determine what happened.

According to their investigation, several children were riding a camel when a carriage seat somehow loosened, causing children to fall off.

A handler saw the children were falling and rushed to help. As he was rushing, he dropped “an instrument,” which police say may have been a shovel, and it clattered on the floor, spooking the camel.

RELATED STORIES:

No charges will be filed. Police say the incident “appears to have been an unfortunate accident.”

The United States Department of Agriculture also investigated.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s