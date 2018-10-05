Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police say they have concluded their investigation into an incident involving a loose camel that injured several children during the Shrine Circus’s stop at PPG Paints Arena in September.

At the time, witnesses reported that someone threw a shovel, used to clean up after the animals, at the camel’s feet, spooking it and causing it to start bucking while children were on its back.

Six children and one adult were injured.

Police interviewed witnesses and victims and reviewed video to determine what happened.

According to their investigation, several children were riding a camel when a carriage seat somehow loosened, causing children to fall off.

A handler saw the children were falling and rushed to help. As he was rushing, he dropped “an instrument,” which police say may have been a shovel, and it clattered on the floor, spooking the camel.

No charges will be filed. Police say the incident “appears to have been an unfortunate accident.”

The United States Department of Agriculture also investigated.