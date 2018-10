Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

SCOTT TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – Police were called to the scene of a crash involving a Port Authority bus in Scott Township Friday morning.

According to police, the crash happened at the intersection of Bower Hill and Vanadium roads around 6:30 a.m.

A Port Authority bus collided with a dump truck and a couple of people were treated at the scene.

Port Authority Police are handling the investigation.

