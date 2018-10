Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

UNITY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Two people were injured in a car crash on Route 30 in Westmoreland County on Friday night.

It happened just after 9:30 p.m. at Route 30 and Saint Vincent Drive in Unity Township.

Emergency dispatchers confirmed two vehicles were involved in the crash and two people had to be flown from the scene. Their conditions are unknown.

Route 30 is shut down in both directions in that area.

