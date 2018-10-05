Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

CANTON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A fight between two neighbors caused police to swarm a Washington County mobile home park Friday afternoon.

It happened at Washington Estates in Canton Township around 5 p.m.

“Two neighbors got in a confrontation, not exactly sure what the details of the confrontation were. One gentleman goes into his residence and comes back out on his porch with a shotgun. At no time did he point that shotgun at anybody, nor did he threaten anybody with it, however he did go back inside, [which] prompted an alert for us. We were activated. We came out, surrounded [the home]. He’s failing to comply with our commands or our requests,” Trooper Robert Broadwater said.

State Police Washington on scene of a disturbance at Washington Estates in Canton Twp. Washington County. Heavy police presence. Please avoid this particular area — TroopB (@PSPTroopBPIO) October 5, 2018

State police said law enforcement officials were in the process of securing the safety of nearby residents. Several homes have been evacuated as a precaution.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details