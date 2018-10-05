Filed Under:Canton Township, Local TV, Washington County, Washington Estates

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

CANTON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A fight between two neighbors caused police to swarm a Washington County mobile home park Friday afternoon.

It happened at Washington Estates in Canton Township around 5 p.m.

“Two neighbors got in a confrontation, not exactly sure what the details of the confrontation were. One gentleman goes into his residence and comes back out on his porch with a shotgun. At no time did he point that shotgun at anybody, nor did he threaten anybody with it, however he did go back inside, [which] prompted an alert for us. We were activated. We came out, surrounded [the home]. He’s failing to comply with our commands or our requests,” Trooper Robert Broadwater said.

State police said law enforcement officials were in the process of securing the safety of nearby residents. Several homes have been evacuated as a precaution.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s