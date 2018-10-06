Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

(KDKA) – The deadline to register to vote in the upcoming midterm elections is fast approaching.

To vote in the Nov. 11 elections, citizens must complete their application by Tuesday.

People under 18 years of age, non-U.S. citizens and people who have not been a resident of Pennsylvania at least 30 days are not permitted to vote.

To register, click here. Anyone with questions can call 1.877.868.3772.