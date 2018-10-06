Filed Under:Pennsylvania, Register To Vote, VotePa.com

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

(KDKA) – The deadline to register to vote in the upcoming midterm elections is fast approaching.

To vote in the Nov. 11 elections, citizens must complete their application by Tuesday.

People under 18 years of age, non-U.S. citizens and people who have not been a resident of Pennsylvania at least 30 days are not permitted to vote.

To register, click here. Anyone with questions can call 1.877.868.3772.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s