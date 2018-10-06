Filed Under:Becks Run Road, Clairton, Flash Flooding, McNeilly Road, Mount Lebanon, Weather Damage

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – After heavy rain moved through the area on Saturday afternoon, flooding and some damage was reported.

Becks Run Road at Raven Street was reported flooded in the Hays neighborhood of Pittsburgh.

becks run road flooding Minor Flooding, Damage Reported As Heavy Storms Roll Through Pittsburgh

Pictured is Becks Run Road flooding. (Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Tim Lawson)

A tree was reported down blocking Creedmoor Avenue at McNeilly Road in Pittsburgh, and there was also flooding in Penn Hills on Springdale Drive at Lime Hollow Road and the 1100 block of Milltown Road. In Scott, flooding was reported on the 1300 block of Scrubgrass Road.

In Mount Lebanon, a tree was reported on wires at Beadling Road at Washington Road and another tree took down wires on the 40 block of Thornwood Drive.

In Clariton, a tree was reportedly blocking Worthington Avenue at 11th Street.

Comments
  1. Vincent Accardi says:
    October 6, 2018 at 4:05 PM

    It seems like they don’t call for these severe drenching storms until they are ‘in-progress’. Three times this week we got deluged with multiple inches of rain when the forecast was for .2″ or so.

