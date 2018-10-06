Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – After heavy rain moved through the area on Saturday afternoon, flooding and some damage was reported.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue to plague the region this afternoon and early evening. Track with NWS Pittsburgh radar at: https://t.co/R38AcFOdTY pic.twitter.com/afuHgcYq5Z
— NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) October 6, 2018
Becks Run Road at Raven Street was reported flooded in the Hays neighborhood of Pittsburgh.
A tree was reported down blocking Creedmoor Avenue at McNeilly Road in Pittsburgh, and there was also flooding in Penn Hills on Springdale Drive at Lime Hollow Road and the 1100 block of Milltown Road. In Scott, flooding was reported on the 1300 block of Scrubgrass Road.
In Mount Lebanon, a tree was reported on wires at Beadling Road at Washington Road and another tree took down wires on the 40 block of Thornwood Drive.
In Clariton, a tree was reportedly blocking Worthington Avenue at 11th Street.
It seems like they don’t call for these severe drenching storms until they are ‘in-progress’. Three times this week we got deluged with multiple inches of rain when the forecast was for .2″ or so.