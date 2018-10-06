Furry Tails: Ms. Spooky, Smokey & Chester Are Waiting For Forever Homes

Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!

Ms. Spooky

Animal Friends

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

This beautiful older Domestic Medium-Hair lost her home when her owner moved and got a new roommate with allergies. She prefers the company of female humans and may be timid and shy until she gets to know you. Once she’s comfortable, Miss Spooky becomes very affectionate. She has never lived with other animals and would probably enjoy being the center of attention. Miss Spooky could be your new best friend, so stop in and say “hi” today!

To find out more about how to adopt Ms. Spooky, visit this link!

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!

Smokey & Chester

Orphans of the Storm

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

I am an older dog who ended up here when my owner passed. While I have a few years on me, as you can see from my video, I still am very happy to take nice walks with the volunteers. I was having a reaction to fleas when I came in but now I am doing well.

To find out more about how to adopt Smokey, visit this link!

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Hi, my name is Chester. I am a love bug and dreaming of finding a forever home soon! I am so affectionate. Love to be with people. Had a bad experience in a previous home, but would like a family who is gentle, understands my obsession with food and will love me forever. I am a favorite of the staff.

To find out more about how to adopt Chester, visit this link!

Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.

