PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Lottery players have hope for big jackpots after no one won the lottery’s two biggest games this past week.

pennsylvania lottery Mega Millions, Powerball Jackpots Totaling More Than $700 Million Still Up For Grabs

File photo (Photo by William Thomas Cain/Getty Images)

After no one won the Mega Millions jackpot after the drawing on Friday, the jackpot is expected to reach $470 million for the next drawing on Tuesday.

That comes after the Powerball drawing on Saturday night, with the winner expected to take home $253 million after no one won on Wednesday.

The chances of winning the Mega Millions jackpot is one in 302.5 million, with the Powerball jackpot at one in 292 million.

