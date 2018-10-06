Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Lottery players have hope for big jackpots after no one won the lottery’s two biggest games this past week.

After no one won the Mega Millions jackpot after the drawing on Friday, the jackpot is expected to reach $470 million for the next drawing on Tuesday.

That comes after the Powerball drawing on Saturday night, with the winner expected to take home $253 million after no one won on Wednesday.

The chances of winning the Mega Millions jackpot is one in 302.5 million, with the Powerball jackpot at one in 292 million.