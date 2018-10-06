Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pitt men’s basketball team paid tribute to late rapper and Point Breeze native Mac Miller in their new hype video.

The team posted the video on Twitter on Friday night with the caption, “We came to get down,” a line from Miller’s song “Party On Fifth Ave.”

The video features the team, fans and the Panthers mascot dancing, playing and having a good time in Blue Slide Park while “Party On Fifth Ave.” plays.

We came to get down. pic.twitter.com/PkHS5h0n36 — Pitt Basketball (@Pitt_MBB) October 6, 2018

Miller’s first album was entitled “Blue Slide Park” and the park makes an appearance in the music video for his song “Frick Park Market.” Fans set up a makeshift memorial for the rapper after his death in September.

The Pitt men’s and women’s basketball teams opened their 2018-19 season Friday night with the “Courtside at the Cathedral” event on Bigelow Boulevard.