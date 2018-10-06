  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMGod Friended Me
    10:00 PM48 Hours
    11:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 11
    11:35 PMMike Tomlin Show
    12:05 AMNCIS: New Orleans
    View All Programs
Filed Under:College Basketball, Local TV, Mac Miller, Pitt basketball, Pitt Men's Basketball

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pitt men’s basketball team paid tribute to late rapper and Point Breeze native Mac Miller in their new hype video.

The team posted the video on Twitter on Friday night with the caption, “We came to get down,” a line from Miller’s song “Party On Fifth Ave.”

The video features the team, fans and the Panthers mascot dancing, playing and having a good time in Blue Slide Park while “Party On Fifth Ave.” plays.

Miller’s first album was entitled “Blue Slide Park” and the park makes an appearance in the music video for his song “Frick Park Market.” Fans set up a makeshift memorial for the rapper after his death in September.

The Pitt men’s and women’s basketball teams opened their 2018-19 season Friday night with the “Courtside at the Cathedral” event on Bigelow Boulevard.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s