PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Actor Scott Wilson, known in recent years for his role on the TV series “The Walking Dead,” has died at age 76.

An official “Walking Dead” Twitter account reported the news Saturday evening. Wilson played Hershel Greene on the show for three seasons.

The cause of death has not been made available.

Wilson was also known for his roles in several movies, including “The Ninth Configuration,” “Pearl Harbor,” “The Right Stuff” and the 1974 adaptation of “The Great Gatsby.”

