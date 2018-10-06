Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Actor Scott Wilson, known in recent years for his role on the TV series “The Walking Dead,” has died at age 76.

An official “Walking Dead” Twitter account reported the news Saturday evening. Wilson played Hershel Greene on the show for three seasons.

We are deeply saddened to report that Scott Wilson, the incredible actor who played Hershel on #TheWalkingDead, has passed away at the age of 76. Our thoughts are with his family and friends. Rest in paradise, Scott. We love you! pic.twitter.com/guNI7zSqDZ — The Walking Dead (@TheWalkingDead) October 7, 2018

The cause of death has not been made available.

Wilson was also known for his roles in several movies, including “The Ninth Configuration,” “Pearl Harbor,” “The Right Stuff” and the 1974 adaptation of “The Great Gatsby.”