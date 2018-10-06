Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

GREENSBURG (KDKA) — A Westmoreland County man is accused of sending dozens of threatening text messages to a woman.

Thirty-two-year-old David Andrew Baker, of Greensburg, is facing charges of terroristic threats and harassment.

Baker allegedly sent at least 89 text messages over the course of two days to a woman who has a PFA against Baker.

Police say most of the texts were threatening in nature.

According to a criminal complaint, one text read, “Well I’m glad I’m blocked. That way when I murder you, I can text you and let you know I’m on my way, but you’ll never get [it]. Who would’ve known blocking someone ended up killing you? Also, babies can’t drown.”

In another text message, Baker allegedly told the woman to check her brake lines, later saying, “Did you know the brake lines in a car can be cut easily. [Especially] Honda’s.”

He also allegedly threatened to kill the woman’s 2-month-old son and graphically described his plan.

Other texts allegedly read, “I never wanted to murder anyone” and “Remember how completely insane I am?”

Baker was arrested Friday and is in the Westmoreland County Jail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 18.