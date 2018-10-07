  • KDKA TV

    On Air Schedule:

    12:00 PMThe NFL Today
    1:00 PMFriends
    1:30 PMFriends
    2:00 PMExtra
    3:00 PMPBR Bullriding
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Fatal Accident, Limousine, New York, Schoharie

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

SCHOHARIE, N.Y. (AP) — State police say 20 people died in a crash in upstate New York that local officials say involved a limousine near a crowded tourist spot.

schohaire limousine crash 2 Police: 20 Dead In Upstate NY Crash Involving Limousine

Photo Credit: Tom Heffernan Sr. / Special To The Times Union

The Times Union of Albany reported local officials said a limo speeding down a hill crashed into bystanders at the Apple Barrel Country Store on Saturday in Schoharie (skoh-HAY’-ree). That’s about 170 miles (270 kilometers) north of New York City.

schohaire limousine crash 4 Police: 20 Dead In Upstate NY Crash Involving Limousine

Photo Credit: Tom Heffernan Sr. / Special To The Times Union

The store is a popular spot for autumn leaf-peepers.

Authorities on Sunday didn’t release names of victims or specifics. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating.

An afternoon news conference is planned.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s