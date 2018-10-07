Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

NORTH STRABANE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – One person is dead after they were struck by a vehicle in North Strabane Township.

Police say that the accident occurred at approximately 12:25 a.m. Sunday morning in the northbound lanes of Washinton Road near 2401 Washington Rd.

Authorities say that the corner was called to the scene.

Officials have yet to release the identity of the victim.

The North Strabane Police Department is investigating the incident and has no released if charges will be filed.

