ALLENTOWN (KDKA) – A SWAT situation in Allentown ended peacefully Monday night.

Police surrounded a home on Warrington Avenue at approximately 7 p.m. and barricaded several streets nearby.

Officials say that the situation began after a person was shot on Walter Street.

Police were able to get the shooter out of the house safely. Authorities say the situation was contained at approximately 8:40 p.m.

