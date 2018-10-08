Comments
BRIGHTON HEIGHTS (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Police are searching for a gunman after a shooting in the city’s Brighton Heights neighborhood.
The man that was shot was taken to the hospital in critical, but stable condition.
Police say the shooting happened around 7 p.m. Sunday on Falck Avenue, near California Avenue.
When police and EMS crews arrived on scene, they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound.
It’s unclear who fired the shot.
If you have any information, you’re being asked to call police.
