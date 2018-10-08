  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMPittsburgh Today Live
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMKDKA-TV News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Amy Wadas, Brighton Heights, Local TV, Pittsburgh Police

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

BRIGHTON HEIGHTS (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Police are searching for a gunman after a shooting in the city’s Brighton Heights neighborhood.

The man that was shot was taken to the hospital in critical, but stable condition.

Police say the shooting happened around 7 p.m. Sunday on Falck Avenue, near California Avenue.

brighton heights shooting Man Wounded In Brighton Heights Shooting, Police Investigating

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

When police and EMS crews arrived on scene, they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

It’s unclear who fired the shot.

If you have any information, you’re being asked to call police.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s