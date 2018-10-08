  • KDKA TVOn Air

Christopher Leclair, Erie, Karen Leclair, Lake Erie

ERIE, Pa. (AP) – Jury selection has begun for the homicide trial of a man accused of shooting his wife and tossing her into Lake Erie and then reporting she’d accidentally fallen overboard from his commercial fishing boat.

The Erie Times-News reports that prosecution and defense are selecting jurors from a pool of 150 people for the trial of 49-year-old Christopher Leclair.

christopher leclair Jury Selection Begins In Trial For Man Accused Of Killing Wife, Dumping Body In Lake Erie

(Photo Courtesy: Erie News Now)

Erie County prosecutors say Leclair reported 51-year-old Karen Leclair missing in June 2017 but dock surveillance images showed the two leaving and him returning alone.

Authorities say her body was found in July with an anchor attached and an autopsy concluded she had been shot in the head.

Prosecutors are seeking a first-degree murder conviction as well as aggravated assault, abuse of a corpse, evidence tampering and false reports convictions.

