UNIONTOWN (KDKA) – A garbage truck crashed into the Uniontown Police Station Monday morning.

According to officials at the scene, the truck was picking up trash in the area when the brakes gave out.

As a result, the truck slammed into the side of the police station and left a gaping hole.

The truck also hit two police cars, but there are no reported injuries.

