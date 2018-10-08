Filed Under:Hubble Space Telescope, NASA

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) – The Hubble Space Telescope has been sidelined by a serious pointing problem.

NASA announced Monday that one of Hubble’s gyroscopes failed last Friday. As a result, Hubble is in so-called safe mode with non-essential systems turned off. That means all science observations are on hold.

hubble space telescope Hubble Space Telescope Gyroscope Fails, All Observations On Hold

IN SPACE – MAY 13: In this handout from NASA, the Hubble Space Telescope is grappled to Space Shuttle Atlantis STS-125 by the shuttle’s Canadian-built remote manipulator system May 13, 2009 in Space. The space shuttle Atlantis’ mission is to overhaul the Hubble Space Telescope in order to extend its working life. (Photo NASA via Getty Images)

NASA says mission controllers are working to restore the 28-year-old telescope . Gyroscopes are needed to keep Hubble pointed in the right direction during observations. Astronomers use the orbiting observatory to peer deep into the cosmos, revealing faraway solar systems as well as galaxies and black holes.

RELATED: Read More About The Hubble Space Telescope

Launched in 1990, Hubble has had trouble with its gyroscopes before. Spacewalking shuttle astronauts replaced all six in 2009. The telescope could work with as few as one or two gyroscopes, although that leaves little room for additional breakdowns.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s