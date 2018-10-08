JEFFERSON HILLS (KDKA) – A fire that broke out at Jefferson Hospital forced visitors to leave the building.

Crews were called to Jefferson Hospital for reports of smoke in the building at approximately 2 p.m. Firefighters responded within two to three minutes.

Officials found something smoldering on the roof of the hospital’s elevator shaft.

One firefighter was suffered from heat exhaustion while responding to the incident. That firefighter, from Pleasant Fire Department, is expected to recover.

Several employees from the hospital were treated for smoke inhalation as well.

A spokesperson for Allegheny Health Network said that visitors were asked to leave the hospital during the incident.

“Visitors were asked to leave and go to the adjoining medical office building,” said Doug Braunsdorf. “They are now allowed back in the building. The fire marshall has given the all clear. The Allegheny Co. Fire marshall is on the scene working to determine the cause of the fire. It is an area of the building where there is some construction going on on the roof.”

Some of the hospital’s respiratory patients were moved but there was no evacuation according to the hospital.