NORTH HUNTINGDON (KDKA) – Police in North Huntingdon are searching for a man who attempted to buy a Jeep with a fake I.D.

Assisting North Huntingdon Police are officers from Irwin, Jeanette and Penn Township, according to emergency dispatchers.

Officials say that the man entered the Jim Shorkey Chrysler Dodge Jeep dealership on Route 30 in Irwin and attempted to purchase the vehicle with a fake I.D.

Police are searching for the man over a hillside in the area.

This story is developing. Details will be provided when they become available.

