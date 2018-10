Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – RADical Days are here again and that means you can get into several local museums and cultural centers for free.

The Heinz History Center and Western Pennsylvania Sports Museum are offering free admission today.

So is the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hall and Museum in Oakland.

The RADical Days promotion runs through Sunday.

For a full list of this week’s free events, click here!