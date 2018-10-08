Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Mark your calendars because another big concert is coming to Pittsburgh next year.

According to their website, New Kids on the Block will be bringing The Mixtape Tour to PPG Paints arena on June 23, 2019.

Tickets for fan club members will go on sale Oct. 9 at 10 a.m. VIP packages will also go on sale at that time.

Meanwhile, tickets will go on sale to the general public on Oct. 12 at 10 a.m.

