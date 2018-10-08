Filed Under:Local TV, new kids on the block

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Mark your calendars because another big concert is coming to Pittsburgh next year.

According to their website, New Kids on the Block will be bringing The Mixtape Tour to PPG Paints arena on June 23, 2019.

LAS VEGAS, NV – MAY 28: (L-R) Singers Jonathan Knight, Joey McIntyre, Donnie Wahlberg and Jordan Knight of New Kids on the Block perform during a stop of The Total Package Tour at T-Mobile Arena on May 28, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Tickets for fan club members will go on sale Oct. 9 at 10 a.m. VIP packages will also go on sale at that time.

Meanwhile, tickets will go on sale to the general public on Oct. 12 at 10 a.m.

For more information, visit their website here.

