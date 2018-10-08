Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It’s rare that you can say this, but be prepared this season for what could be the brightest and most vivid fall foliage you’ve ever seen.

A number of factors are coming together to make this season’s forecast one of the best ever for leaf watchers.

So what makes a perfect season?

According to scientists from AccuWeather, lots of sunshine with cool nights and no early frosts make for the best seasons.

As we are heading into the first full October week, we are seeing most of western Pennsylvania about three weeks away from peak color.

Leaves are being reported to just now be changing color for most of Pennsylvania. The exceptions are counties north of Interstate 80 in the middle and eastern side of the state. Leaf watchers are reporting that north of I-80 in center and eastern parts of state will see their peak color within the week.

You may not realize this, but Pennsylvania is one of the best places in the world for foliage gazing.

Home to one of the few deciduous forests in the world that displays a full range of fall leaf colors, the views are all the more spectacular when you realize the leaf viewing season lasts about a month in Pennsylvania.