PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Duquesne Light is reporting that nearly 4,500 customers are without power Monday night.
Neighborhoods affected by the power outages include:
- East Pittsburgh
- Braddock
- North Braddock
- Squirrel Hill
- Swissvale
- Forrest Hills
- Chalfant
- and more…
Representatives from the company say that equipment failure in the East End caused the power outage that began at approximately 7:30 p.m.
Most resident power has been restored as of 10:30 p.m.