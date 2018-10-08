Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Duquesne Light is reporting that nearly 4,500 customers are without power Monday night.

Neighborhoods affected by the power outages include:

East Pittsburgh

Braddock

North Braddock

Squirrel Hill

Swissvale

Forrest Hills

Chalfant

and more…

Representatives from the company say that equipment failure in the East End caused the power outage that began at approximately 7:30 p.m.

Most resident power has been restored as of 10:30 p.m.