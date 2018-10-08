  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Duquesne Light is reporting that nearly 4,500 customers are without power Monday night.

Neighborhoods affected by the power outages include:

  • East Pittsburgh
  • Braddock
  • North Braddock
  • Squirrel Hill
  • Swissvale
  • Forrest Hills
  • Chalfant
  • and more…

Representatives from the company say that equipment failure in the East End caused the power outage that began at approximately 7:30 p.m.

Most resident power has been restored as of 10:30 p.m.

