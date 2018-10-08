Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

GREENFIELD (KDKA) – Folks in The Run are used to the sound of cars rushing above on the parkway east, but for a solid three weeks, and all through the night, it’s been the sound of jackhammers.

“It was like having a jackhammer in your living room. Like having a live person with a jackhammer in your living room,” said resident Tom Andrea.

The sleepless residents complained about PennDOT’s resurfacing project and have gotten the jackhammering to cease at 11 p.m.

But in the past few nights, there’s been an even bigger problem, pieces on concrete, large and small have been raining down on the streets below.

“I was stuck with a piece of concrete,” said Andrea. “My wife was almost struck with two pieces of concrete.”

We found dozens of pieces, scattered over the street and families and small children passing right through the debris zone. One piece hit Tom Andrea on the foot and he was lucky not to be struck by others.

The jackhammering stopped when we pulled up and a truck from the contractor, Swank, drove down but drove off when we approached. I contacted PennDOT which later today issued this statement:

“We are aware of the concerns regarding the concrete and are investigating it. We would note that on any project, including this one, the Department and it’s contractors follow all applicable policies and procedures to ensure work zone safety and containment.”

But Councilman Corey O’Connor is demanding answers.

“When you know dealing and you know you’re going to have debris,” said O’Connor “How do you not have safety procedures in place, capturing the debris.”

But folks in the run want this work suspended indefinitely until safety precautions are taken. Then and only then should work resume.