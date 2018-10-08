  • KDKA TVOn Air

Amy Wadas, Crescent Township, McGovern Boulevard

CRESCENT TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – A truck crashed into a home in Crescent Township Monday morning.

According to officials at the scene, the crash happened along McGovern Boulevard around 7 a.m.

It is unclear what led to the crash and if anyone is injured.

