CRESCENT TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – A truck crashed into a home in Crescent Township Monday morning.

According to officials at the scene, the crash happened along McGovern Boulevard around 7 a.m.

It is unclear what led to the crash and if anyone is injured.

#BREAKING: A truck crashed into what looks like an apartment building in Crescent Twp. along McGovern Blvd. Waiting on an update from the fire chief. @KDKA #KDKA pic.twitter.com/nZO9KSF4ME — Amy Wadas (@AmyWadas) October 8, 2018

