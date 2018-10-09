Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two Allegheny County Sheriff’s Deputies received proclamations from Allegheny County Council for “their act of extreme heroism and dedication.”

Deputies George Trosky Jr. and Sam Bielawski were honored at Tuesday’s council meeting for saving the life of a 2-year-old girl who was severely injured in a head-on crash on West Carson Street on Sept. 12.

The deputies happened to see accident and rushed over to find the toddler bleeding and not breathing.

“I felt a faint pulse, so at that moment, I wiped the blood away and began giving mouth to mouth,” he said.

Deputy Trosky performed CPR and revived the child.

“We just happened to be at the right place at the right time, and just happy we were there to help and save the little baby,” Trosky said.

Trosky is a 20-year veteran of the force and has two daughters of his own.

The child’s mother and grandmother were also injured in the crash.