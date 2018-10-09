  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown is facing a lawsuit in Florida.

According to court documents, Brown is accused of throwing furniture from the 14th story balcony of a Florida apartment building, which nearly hit a 22-month-old child.

The alleged incident happened in April.

PITTSBURGH, PA – OCTOBER 07: Antonio Brown #84 of the Pittsburgh Steelers celebrates after a 47 yard touchdown reception in the second half during the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Heinz Field on October 7, 2018 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

The lawsuit contends two very large vases, an ottoman and other pieces of furniture landed just feet away from the child and his grandfather.

It goes on to say surveillance video clearly shows objects falling from the balcony and nearly striking the two people on the ground.

Brown was said to be “extremely agitated, acting aggressively, and yelling at security personnel” when police arrived.

He has until Oct. 11, to respond to the lawsuit.

There’s been no comment from Brown.

