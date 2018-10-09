Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown is facing two lawsuits in Florida for allegedly throwing items off a balcony and damaging an apartment.

Now, new details have been released, which may shed some light on what led to the alleged incident.

According to police, officers were called to Brown’s apartment on April 23 for a report of a theft. When they arrived, Brown stated he went out of town on April 12 and had just returned.

His apartment had been cleaned, which he claimed he did not authorize. While checking the apartment, Brown noticed a bag was missing from his closet, which contained $80,000. Brown also said his 9mm handgun was missing from the closet.

Police reviewed security footage, which showed three women enter the apartment in order to clean it on April 13. Police interviewed the women, who said they had been instructed to clean the apartment by one of Brown’s representatives.

All three denied taking anything from the apartment.

On April 24, Brown called police to the apartment for a reported theft. When officers arrived, Brown was yelling at security “telling them he thinks they set him up.”

Through the course of their investigation, police determined Brown had become angered and started throwing things in the apartment and off the balcony on the 14th floor. A glass coffee table was broken along with other items.

The pool area suffered minor damage from Brown throwing objects off the balcony as well. The victim in one of the lawsuits claims a 22-month-old child was nearly hit by an item thrown from the balcony.

It contends two very large vases, an ottoman and other pieces of furniture landed just feet away from the child and his grandfather.

The security director did not wish to take police action against Brown and stated they would be starting eviction proceedings for him to leave the premises.

On April 25, Brown called police to report that his black Rolls-Royce was stolen. When officers arrived, Brown opened the door and stated, “I found the car.” Then, he closed the door and police left.

Meanwhile, a second lawsuit has been filed by the landlord over damage to the unit and furniture.

That lawsuit contends Brown breached the lease agreement by “destroying, damaging defacing the premises, as well as furnishings and appliances” belonging to the plaintiff.

An attorney for the landlord said the damages were estimated to be about $100,000.

There’s been no comment from Brown.

The Steelers have said they will not be commenting on the situation.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details