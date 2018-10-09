  • KDKA TVOn Air

Filed Under:Amy Wadas, Local TV, North Huntingdon

NORTH HUNTINGDON (KDKA) – A man wanted for trying to purchase a $100,000 vehicle with a fake ID has been arrested.

According to police, the man was caught early Tuesday morning.

north huntingdon manhunt Man Arrested After Trying To Buy $100K Vehicle With Fake ID

Photo Credit: (Jim Shorkey)

Officials say that the man entered the Jim Shorkey Chrysler Dodge Jeep dealership on Route 30 in Irwin and tried to purchase the vehicle with a fake ID.

“They went to apprehend him (and) he ran out across the street into the woods,” said Sean Rattigan, general manager at the dealership.

A manhunt was called off Monday night.

