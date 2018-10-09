Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

NORTH HUNTINGDON (KDKA) – A man wanted for trying to purchase a $100,000 vehicle with a fake ID has been arrested.

According to police, the man was caught early Tuesday morning.

Officials say that the man entered the Jim Shorkey Chrysler Dodge Jeep dealership on Route 30 in Irwin and tried to purchase the vehicle with a fake ID.

“They went to apprehend him (and) he ran out across the street into the woods,” said Sean Rattigan, general manager at the dealership.

A manhunt was called off Monday night.

