DUQUESNE (KDKA) — Police in Duquesne say they have found a missing 75-year-old woman who suffers from dementia.

According to police, 75-year-old Delores Kovac of Crawford Avenue was last seen around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, but was found safe later in the day.

Police say they were concerned because she has wandered off before, and been located as far away as Kennedy Township.

