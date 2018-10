Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

MCKEESPORT (KDKA) – McKeesport Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing teenager.

According to police, Hayley Shaplye, 16, has been missing since Oct. 3.

She is presumed to be endangered and was last seen wearing a blue shirt and blue jacket.

Shaplye is described as being 5-feet-2-inches tall and weighing about 130 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact McKeesport Police at (412)-675-5015.