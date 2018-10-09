Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – If you work Downtown and park on the North Shore, it’s probably because you’re trying to save a few bucks.

But, now you could have to pay an extra $30 a month. The daily price will increase from $7 a day to $8 at the Gold Lot.

It’s not just daily prices, as monthly lease holders will also will see an increase. At the Gold One garage, lease holders will see a spike anywhere from $10 to $30 per month.

Another big hike will be at the General Robinson Garage, where leases are going up $30 to a total of $170.

These changes affect daytime parking, but event rates will stay the same

These increases should take effect by the end of this year.