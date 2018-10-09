Filed Under:Hockey, Local TV, NHL, Pittsburgh Penguins

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Penguins have unveiled their third jerseys for the 2018-19 season.

According to the Penguins, the jerseys feature a “dynamic gold background with black sleeves and white and gold striping.”

The uniform is completed with the addition of a gold helmet.

The Penguins will wear the jerseys for the first time when they host the Tampa Bay Lightning on Nov. 15.

Adidas created the jerseys, which will be worn 12 times this season.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s