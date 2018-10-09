Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Penguins have unveiled their third jerseys for the 2018-19 season.

According to the Penguins, the jerseys feature a “dynamic gold background with black sleeves and white and gold striping.”

The uniform is completed with the addition of a gold helmet.

The thread that binds us. The colors that unite us. We are Pittsburgh and we bleed black and gold. Let us introduce our third jerseys. #BurghProud Details: https://t.co/Pr0HapFRCN pic.twitter.com/m8zqE98Yn9 — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) October 9, 2018

The Penguins will wear the jerseys for the first time when they host the Tampa Bay Lightning on Nov. 15.

Adidas created the jerseys, which will be worn 12 times this season.