Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

DENTS RUN, Pa. (AP) – A father-son pair of treasure hunters are challenging the FBI’s position that nothing was found during an excavation aimed at uncovering a fabled cache of Civil War-era gold.

Dennis and Kem Parada say they believe dozens of gold bars might have been buried in the woods near Dents Run, about 135 mile northeast of Pittsburgh, around the time of the Battle of Gettysburg.

The treasure hunters led the FBI to the mountainous, heavily wooded area last March to dig for the gold. The FBI says the dig was a bust.

The Paradas, backed by neighbors’ accounts of late-night excavation and FBI convoys, contend the FBI isn’t telling the whole story and are pressing the bureau to release secret records on the dig.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)