  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 4
    5:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 5
    6:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 6
    7:00 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Elvis Roman, Local TV, Washington County

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

SOUTH STRABANE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – Police have arrested a man in connection with a card skimming scheme in Washington County.

According to the Observer-Reporter, 33-year-old Elvis Roman was arrested following a traffic stop in Peters Township.

elvis roman Report: Romanian National Charged In Washington Co. Card Skimming Scheme

(Photo Courtesy: Washington County Jail)

Last week, police were notified when 255 unauthorized transactions were traced back to Washington Financial Bank locations in Peters, North Franklin, South Strabane and Washington. A skimming device was placed on the ATM machines and the unauthorized transactions added up to nearly $50,000.

Police reviewed security footage and were able to identify a suspect’s vehicle. Police spotted the vehicle on Saturday and took Roman into custody.

During questioning, he admitted to using cloned cards to withdraw cash, which he would then mail to other people involved in the plot.

Roman is a Romanian national and also admitted to being in the country illegally.

He is being charged with access device fraud and theft by deception.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s