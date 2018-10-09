Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

SOUTH STRABANE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – Police have arrested a man in connection with a card skimming scheme in Washington County.

According to the Observer-Reporter, 33-year-old Elvis Roman was arrested following a traffic stop in Peters Township.

Last week, police were notified when 255 unauthorized transactions were traced back to Washington Financial Bank locations in Peters, North Franklin, South Strabane and Washington. A skimming device was placed on the ATM machines and the unauthorized transactions added up to nearly $50,000.

Police reviewed security footage and were able to identify a suspect’s vehicle. Police spotted the vehicle on Saturday and took Roman into custody.

During questioning, he admitted to using cloned cards to withdraw cash, which he would then mail to other people involved in the plot.

Roman is a Romanian national and also admitted to being in the country illegally.

He is being charged with access device fraud and theft by deception.

