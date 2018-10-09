Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

GREENSBURG (KDKA) — The Westmoreland County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a few good deputies.

Sheriff Jonathan Held says there is a shortage of more than 11 deputies, making it more difficult for the county to serve warrants or transport inmates.

The sheriff says many part-time deputies are leaving to join the state police.

“They pay a lot better than we do,” said Sheriff Held. “I don’t blame our part-timers for going with them. It’s a great career move for them, but the aftermath is, we are left with low staffing.”

The sheriff is looking for people who are already certified as police.

Pay starts at just under $19 an hour.