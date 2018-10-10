Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Music icon Elton John is bringing his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour to Pittsburgh, and Allegheny Health Network is getting in the spirit.

Adorable newborn babies at West Penn Hospital were dressed up in some pretty snazzy Elton John glasses just in time for the concert.

Some even donned “Tiny Dancer” onesies.

The “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour is reportedly Elton’s last tour.

John says that it’s time to come off the road and focus on the next chapter of his life.

The singer will play PPG Paints Arena tonight at 8 p.m.