AMBRIDGE (KDKA) – A Beaver County police chief accused of theft and harassing some of his officers was in court today for his preliminary hearing.

The Commonwealth began by asking the judge to withdraw two of the nine counts Ambridge Police Chief James Mann is facing. Those counts are insurance fraud and false swearing of an officer.

Multiple witnesses took the stand.

The first to take the stand was Cpl. Timothy Morando with the Pennsylvania State Police in Butler. Morando said he’s been involved in the investigation involving Mann.

He said he was contacted by the mayor about theft in the Ambridge Police Department. He talked about Mann being out on disability for back surgery and said Mann didn’t return to full duty at all in 2017.

Morando went on to say that Mann exceeded the number of sick time hours he was given for that calendar year and his income was more than it should have been for that year, as well his comp time.

The corporal said he also spoke with 11 officers that went to him complaining they were harassed by Mann and some were even in tears, fearful they would lose their jobs.

Mann was suspended without pay or benefits in August after charges were filed. He was placed on leave in April following several complaints from officers.

Mann’s defense attorney Stephen Colafella called the allegations “ridiculous.”